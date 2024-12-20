Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

ALGT stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.50. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 149.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 8.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

