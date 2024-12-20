Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.0812 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $81.22 million and $6.76 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001582 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

