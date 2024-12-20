ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Declares Dividend of $0.03

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of LGRO stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $36.63.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
