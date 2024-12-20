ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Declares Dividend of $0.03

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LGRO stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

Get ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF alerts:

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.