Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 45,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 697,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

