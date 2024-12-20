Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rodman & Renshaw downgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. RODMAN&RENSHAW cut shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

ANRO opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANRO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter worth $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter worth $113,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

