Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Tigress Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $221.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,781,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,072,906. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

