AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) to Issue $0.28 Special Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 31st.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of DIT opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.57. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMCON Distributing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.