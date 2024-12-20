American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 15,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 27,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

