American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Public Education

American Public Education Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APEI opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.90 million, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in American Public Education by 94.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.