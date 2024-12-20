Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 167,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 236,441 shares.The stock last traded at $47.16 and had previously closed at $47.38.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $978.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

