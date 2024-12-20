AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 39643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMTD Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

