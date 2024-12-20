Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/16/2024 – HubSpot was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/16/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $780.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $725.00 to $775.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $880.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $650.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $600.00.
- 11/7/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $635.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $625.00 to $740.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $690.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $550.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – HubSpot was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $570.00.
- 11/7/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $610.00 to $700.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $730.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $600.00 to $710.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $626.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2024 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $610.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
HubSpot Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of HUBS traded up $16.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $719.00. The stock had a trading volume of 811,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,725. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,662.86, a P/E/G ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.95. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $762.47.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HubSpot by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.