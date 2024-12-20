Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.80. 4,045,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,213. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 47.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 14,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,899 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $124,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 76.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

