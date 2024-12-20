Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Trading Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) fell 13.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 100,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 782,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Anglesey Mining Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

