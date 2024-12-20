ANyONe Protocol Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. ANyONe Protocol has a market cap of $140.49 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00001537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,403.76 or 0.99774009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,045.16 or 0.99402875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,611,558 tokens. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,104,664.61991649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.47424157 USD and is down -11.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,027,592.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

