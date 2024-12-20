Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOUS. Quarry LP bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

HOUS opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $387.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.32. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

