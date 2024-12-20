Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 360138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMBP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 70.4% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

