Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 3196078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 49,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $342,982.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,466.32. This represents a 14.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,749.08. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,756 shares of company stock worth $1,374,538. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 3.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,487,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 547,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,141,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,657,000 after acquiring an additional 176,789 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

