Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
Arena REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08.
About Arena REIT
