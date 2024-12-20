Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 14,180 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $141,941.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,179,537.46. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $180,702.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $10,656.36.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 5,520 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $39,633.60.

Arteris Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter worth $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter worth $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arteris during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

