Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 14,180 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPGet Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $141,941.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,179,537.46. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $180,702.72.
  • On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $10,656.36.
  • On Wednesday, October 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 5,520 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $39,633.60.

Arteris Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter worth $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter worth $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arteris during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

