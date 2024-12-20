Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 14,180 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $141,941.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,179,537.46. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $180,702.72.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $10,656.36.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 5,520 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $39,633.60.
Arteris Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Tempus AI: A Potential Double-Bagger After Recent Pullback
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Spot Market Trends With These 3 Must-Watch ETFs
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Jabil’s Winning Streak Begins: Market Bottom Set, Future in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.