Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Closes Offering of Senior Notes, Completing a Major Financial Transaction

On December 19, 2024, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. successfully concluded an offering of senior notes, a move that significantly impacts its financial landscape. The company finalized the offering, which included $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.600% Senior Notes due 2027, $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.850% Senior Notes due 2029, $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032, $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.150% Senior Notes due 2035, and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.550% Senior Notes due 2055.

To adhere to legal requirements, the notes offering underwent registration under the Securities Act of 1933. This process occurred through a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, filed under file number 333-277002, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The actual issuance of these notes took place under an indenture dated May 20, 2021, between the company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., acting as trustee. Modifications and supplements to the notes were managed through an Officers’ Certificate dated December 19, 2024.

Detailed terms of the notes, indenture, and the Officers’ Certificate were outlined in the prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on December 11, 2024. The Officers’ Certificate, which includes the forms of the notes, is an essential document in this transaction and is accessible as Exhibit 4.1 in the current 8-K filing.

To further ensure compliance, the company filed the Current Report on Form 8-K to incorporate key items into the Registration Statement. The legal validity of the notes is supported by the opinion of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, as documented in Exhibit 5.1 of the filing.

The financial impact of this offering is substantial for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., setting the stage for potential strategic moves in the future. This development reflects the company’s proactive approach to managing its financial operations and seeking opportunities for growth and stability in the market.

