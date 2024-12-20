Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 486830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Arvinas by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Arvinas by 147.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

