ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0439 on Top Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $29.00 million and $1.27 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04211476 USD and is down -10.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,178,027.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

