Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 1,574 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $218,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $201.42.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,514.53. The trade was a 27.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,957 shares of company stock worth $31,358,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

