Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.04 and last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 324004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

ASTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

