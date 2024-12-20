Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Higher Earnings for Air Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.72. Air Canada had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.