Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) received a C$13.00 price objective from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.60 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 2.1 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Shares of TSE APR.UN traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$12.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.19. The company has a market cap of C$538.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.