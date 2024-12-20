Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CEO Sells $1,040,384.30 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,855 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,040,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,959.28. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sarah Boyce sold 32,880 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,720.00.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.89. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 48.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

