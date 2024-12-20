Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $1.90. Azul shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 340,186 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Azul from $3.60 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZUL

Azul Stock Up 4.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Azul by 4.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,354,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100,639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 2,466.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 575,344 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 13,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 290,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Azul by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 75,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.