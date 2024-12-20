B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $118.72 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.