B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 219.2% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $73.22 and a 1 year high of $101.57.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

