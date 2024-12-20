B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $423,066,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,131,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,966,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after buying an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $151,401,000 after acquiring an additional 88,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $221,525.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,781.10. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $354,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,686.89. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $1,733,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.85.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

