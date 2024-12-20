B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,118 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,834,000 after buying an additional 5,308,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,517,000 after buying an additional 74,677 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,421,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 953,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,309,000 after acquiring an additional 947,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS IGEB opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.