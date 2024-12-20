B. Riley Weighs in on Canaan’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Canaan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Canaan from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

CAN stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Canaan has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $650.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,762,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,283 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the third quarter worth $556,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 329.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 544,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 418,052 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 193.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 232,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 153,255 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 271.1% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 125,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

