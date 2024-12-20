Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.81. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 13,556 shares trading hands.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

