Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.93. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 14,740 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 221.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

