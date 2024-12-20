Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Down 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 73,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 30,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Banxa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.75.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

