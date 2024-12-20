Barclays Increases Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $115.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Popular stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. Popular has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $105.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,569.72. This trade represents a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,403.40. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 10.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,781,000 after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,769,000 after acquiring an additional 71,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Popular by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

