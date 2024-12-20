Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Price

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 57,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,053. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 32.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

