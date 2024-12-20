Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAL. Bank of America cut their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

HAL opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.90. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

