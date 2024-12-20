Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) CFO Sells $11,938.08 in Stock

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) CFO Lisa Roger sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $11,938.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,106 shares in the company, valued at $190,359.84. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.52.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 131.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
