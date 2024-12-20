Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) CFO Sells $11,938.08 in Stock

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) CFO Lisa Roger sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $11,938.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,106 shares in the company, valued at $190,359.84. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 131.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRFH Free Report ) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Barfresh Food Group worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.