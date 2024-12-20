Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABX. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.17.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,783. The stock has a market cap of C$39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.

In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 85,296 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,135,291.53. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total value of C$61,215.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

