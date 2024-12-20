Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 16.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 317,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 339,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Up 16.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Activity

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 650,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$26,000.00. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

