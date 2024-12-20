Ben Loomes Acquires 23,356 Shares of Menhaden Resource Efficiency (LON:MHN) Stock

Menhaden Resource Efficiency (LON:MHN – Get Free Report) insider Ben Loomes bought 23,356 shares of Menhaden Resource Efficiency stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,895.68 ($37,364.93).

Shares of Menhaden Resource Efficiency stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.32) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 151 ($1.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,735. The stock has a market cap of £119.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.75. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 151 ($1.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.40.

Menhaden PLC is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Frostrow Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Menhaden PLC was formed on July 31, 2015 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

