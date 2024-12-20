Ben Loomes Acquires 23,356 Shares of Menhaden Resource Efficiency (LON:MHN) Stock

Menhaden Resource Efficiency (LON:MHN – Get Free Report) insider Ben Loomes bought 23,356 shares of Menhaden Resource Efficiency stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,895.68 ($37,364.93).
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Price Performance
Shares of Menhaden Resource Efficiency stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.32) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 151 ($1.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,735. The stock has a market cap of £119.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.75. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 151 ($1.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.40.
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Menhaden Resource Efficiency
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- About the Markup Calculator
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Wall Street Sees Major Upside for PayPal Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Menhaden Resource Efficiency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menhaden Resource Efficiency and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.