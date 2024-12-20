Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 382 ($4.77) target price on the stock.

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -288.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 287 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 441 ($5.51). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 333.22.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,188.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard Stephen Mully bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £41,020 ($51,268.59). Also, insider Dan Nicholson purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £10,944 ($13,678.29). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,179 shares of company stock worth $5,241,246. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.