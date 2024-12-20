Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 382 ($4.77) target price on the stock.
Great Portland Estates Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -288.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 287 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 441 ($5.51). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 333.22.
Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,188.12%.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
