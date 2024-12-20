Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 40,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 354,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $462,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

