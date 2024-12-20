Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Up 122.7 %

BPTH opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

