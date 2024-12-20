Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $337.08, but opened at $325.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $325.85, with a volume of 198 shares traded.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.03.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
