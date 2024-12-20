BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 7,604 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $207,817.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,688.95. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $26.11 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 34.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

