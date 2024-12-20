BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.51 and last traded at $115.91. 88,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 805,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. HSBC boosted their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $4,104,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

